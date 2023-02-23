The town is accepting applications for the annual Leesburg Business Awards to be held May 3. Nominations may be made in five award categories.
The Community Ambassador Award celebrates a business or organization that contributes its time, talent, and resources to promote a positive image of Leesburg. The Innovations Awardcelebrates a business or organization that executes an innovative business venture, unique product development, or other cutting edge business practice. The New/Expanding Business Award celebrates a business that either registered as a new business or expanded during 2022. The Arts and Culture Award celebrates a business, organization, or individual who contributes to or actively supports the arts within the Town of Leesburg. The George C. Marshall Awardcelebrates an individual who has demonstrated an exemplary commitment to the community above and beyond business contributions.
The nomination form, including award criteria and helpful hints on submitting competitive nominations, can be found at leesburgva.gov/businessawards. Submission deadline is March 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.