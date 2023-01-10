Keith Lambert is the new CEO of Ashburn-based data center technology company CPG. He started in that position Jan. 2.
Lambert, a Loudoun County resident, has more than 35 years of operations and delivery experience in construction, service, and manufacturing. He was an executive at Lee Technologies, Schneider-Electric, as well as an entrepreneur at Edwards & Kelcey-Jacobs Engineering, which delivered mission-critical automation and control solutions to the transportation industry. His background in engineering, commissioning, controls, and construction as well as building data centers for commercial and federal customers is in direct alignment with CPG’s mission, the company stated in the announcement.
“Keith has the experience and technical skills that will help take CPG to the next level,” said Patrick Hendy, partner at CPG backer Columbia Capital. “His extensive background will amplify the company’s trajectory for success.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.