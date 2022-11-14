JK Land Holdings announced Monday it has submitted a site plan application to develop warehouses and data centers on 112 acres southeast of Leesburg.
The land is located along Cochran Mill Road and Goose Creek. The tract includes land used for asphalt and concrete plants as well as undeveloped parcels. The new plan calls for transitioning the land for warehouse and data center use. The land is zoned Planned Development–General Industry.
“We look forward to working with the county to make this available for commerce—including warehouses and data centers. Cochran Mill area is tucked away and long been used for heavy industrial, so our plan is a good fit and will contribute to the county’s growth,” CEO Chuck Kuhn stated in the announcement. “This is also consistent with our goal to balance growth with preservation.”
Together with property it owns in Prince William County, JKLH is working in partnership with Yondr Group to deliver 500MW of data center capacity on 270 acres.
In addition to buying and developing land, JKLH and the Kuhn family have conserved more than 22,000 acres, including a 128-acre Loudoun riverfront property that was donated to NOVA Parks, the 135-acre Westpark golf course in Leesburg that is being transformed into a park, 87-acre JK Black Oak Wildlife Sanctuary, the 150 acre JK Community Farm near Purcellville and 42 acres in St. Louis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.