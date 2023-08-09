A year after securing approval to operate as a second fixed-base operator at Leesburg Executive Airport, Kuhn Aviation is expanding its operations there.
The Town Council on Tuesday approved a 40-year lease for the company to construct a 25,000-square-foot hangar at the northeast corner of the airport property. The project will make room for four more jets, and Chuck Kuhn told the council it also would create 21 additional high-paying jobs at the airport, adding to the company’s 34-member staff.
Kuhn Aviation was the only company to submit a lease proposal in response to an RFP issued through the Town Attorney’s Office. At an initial annual lease of $53,250, the $2.13-per-square-foot rate is the highest at the airport, according to Airport Director Scott Coffman.
Several council members questioned whether the project had been adequately promoted to generate competition that would ensure the town got the best deal. Those inquiries were triggered by the single bidder response as well as letter from the town’s other fixed-base operator, ProJet Aviation, that objected that the town had not followed its typical procurement processes, including not posting the RFP on a state website typically used to publicize its bids, and claiming it was unaware the RFP had been issued.
Coffman said the lease had been discussed at Airport Commission meetings at which ProJet has representation and that he had met with representatives of other companies who showed interest in the lease, but opted not to submit offers.
“It wasn’t made in a bubble or a vacuum,” Coffman said.
Kuhn said his company expected competition for the lease, as was demonstrated by its high bid. He said the lease rate was 92% higher than any other lease at the airport and the highest of any surrounding airport.
“This space was important to the future of Kuhn aviation,” he said. ”We opted to go in high.”
Following the town’s lease approval, the Federal Aviation Administration and Virginia Department of Aviation also will be required to sign off on the new hangar project.
ProJet, which has filed a lawsuit challenging Kuhn Aviation’s qualifications to serve as a FBO at the airport, continues to raise allegations that its competitor is getting preferential treatment from the town. In addition to questioning the RFP procedures, ProJet recently filed a complaint with the FAA alleging Kuhn Aviation has not complied with operational requirements as part of its FBO status.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.