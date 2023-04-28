BCT-Bank of Charles Town has named Masuma Kerawala as the branch manager of its Middleburg office.
The Loudoun County resident brings more than 15 years of financial services experience to BCT. Most recently, she served as assistant branch manager with FVCBank in the Northern Virginia market. Prior financial services experience includes positions of increasing responsibility in banking and mortgage finance with Capital One, Navy Federal Credit Union, Millennium Bank, First Niagara Bank, and Wells Fargo Home Mortgage. In addition to financial services, Kerawala has several years of experience serving in administrative and technical support positions with Atlantis Logistics and Active Health Management.
“Having Masuma lead our Middleburg branch is a great opportunity for us,” stated Tim Lewis, executive vice president of Retail and Technology Operations. “Her experience and enthusiasm for building strong relationships with business and community leaders will help us grow our market share in Middleburg and surrounding communities.”
Kerawala serves as a member of the Middleburg Business Association and as a member of Sterling Women. She also volunteers to help seniors with their food supplies and grocery shopping while serving at her mosque, Idara E Jaferia.
She earned an associate’s degree from Queens College and studed at Arlington Career Center School of Business with a focus in banking and finance.
BCT’s Middleburg office is located at 115 The Plains Road.
