On the 10th anniversary of its opening, Salamander Resort & Spa in Middleburg is undergoing a rebranding.
Now known as Salamander Middleburg, the Forbes Five-Star and AAA Five Diamond resort is the flagship Virginia resort of the hospitality management company founded by Sheila Johnson.
Since the resort opened on Aug. 29, 2013, the company has grown to specialize in a variety of aspects of hospitality management. Last year, it added Salamander Washington DC to its roster of properties. This summer, the first homes will be complete in the Residences at Salamander Middleburg residential project.
Formerly known as Salamander Hotels & Resorts, the Salamander Collection owns and operates seven properties in the U.S. and Caribbean and employees more 3,000 service professionals. In addition to Middleburg and Washington, DC, the company operates destination properties in Charleston, Aspen, Tampa Bay, Jamaica and Anguilla. It recently placed 12th on the “Travel + Leisure” list of favorite hotel brands.
“Salamander represents much more than hotels and resorts; for the past decade, our unique culture of inclusion, kindness and warmth, has created a genuine sense of belonging, which is why Salamander Collection is an even more fitting name for our company,” Johnson stated in the announcement of the rebranding.
In September, Johnson will share intimate details about her journey into the hospitality industry with the release of her memoir “Walk Through Fire.”
The new brand work was overseen by Salamander’s Chief Marketing Officer Tracey Slavonia and includes work to highlight the positive role the company plays in its surrounding communities, refreshes to the company’s websites, and the launch of a Salamander magazine.
“At Salamander, we believe in forming lasting connections,” Slavonia stated. “At our core, we are not just another hospitality company; we are honest, passionate and believe in being gracious and kind to one another. As a result, more people are gravitating toward Salamander Collection. Feeling accepted is a distinct differentiator within our industry and we will continue to convey this compassionate philosophy through our new brand marketing and communications efforts.”
