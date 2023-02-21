JK Moving Services was recently selected as an authorized SkillBridge Partner and welcomed its first graduate as a new employee.
The Department of Defense program helps any rank service member who is exiting military life transition to new opportunities.
“We are honored to be working with SkillBridge and excited to tap into the outstanding talent of members of our Armed Forces who are leaving the service. SkillBridge connects us with officers and enlisted members that are a good match and helps them make the move to the private sector,” JK Moving President David Cox stated. “We are military-friendly and look forward to JK becoming a great career choice for even more of those who have served.”
The JK Moving SkillBridge Program gives active-duty military members who will soon transition into civilian life a chance to gain work experience through specific industry training and development. SkillBridge matches civilian opportunities to service members’ job training and work experience and permits service members to use the final 180 days of their service to train with an industry partner while continuing to receive military compensation and benefits.
The first JK SkillBridge graduate is a Navy veteran who joined the JK team after earning his commercial driver’s license. With the pilot portion of the program complete, JK Moving has already accepted six more service members into its SkillBridge program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.