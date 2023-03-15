Inova has announced plans to transfer the ownership and operations of its Loudoun Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to Green Tree Healthcare Management effective April 1.
The 100-bed center, located at 235 Old Waterford Road in Leesburg, offers skilled nursing, rehabilitation and long-term care. Based in Jackson, NJ, Green Tree Healthcare Management specializes in long term care and operates eight skilled nursing facilities in Missouri, Maryland, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.
“We interviewed several firms for this transition and for many reasons chose Green Tree Healthcare Management. They are a family-owned company who is known for their innovation and sophistication, as well as knowledge and experience in this field. We think they are the company that will best care for our team members and residents,” Inova Loudoun Hospital president Susan Carroll stated in making the announcement.
The long-term care center originally opened in 1974 as an 85-bed facility located in a wing of the Loudoun Memorial Hospital building, with Katherine Marshall, the wife of George C. Marshall, as its first patient. In 1981, a new purpose-built center opened behind the hospital with 100 beds.
“We see a true alignment of mission between Green Tree Healthcare Management and Inova’s Loudoun Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. They have been serving this community with a commitment to care for over 40 years and we are excited to have the center and its team under the Green Tree Healthcare Management umbrella,” Green Tree CEO Ari Stern stated.
