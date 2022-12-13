Inova Loudoun Hospital has been named one of nonprofit healthcare watchdog The Leapfrog Group’s Top Hospitals for 2022, and Inova President and CEO Dr. J. Stephen Jones was presented the Steven Schroeder Award for Outstanding Healthcare CEO.
Two other Inova hospitals, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Medical Campus, were also among the group’s top hospitals for the year.
The Steven Schroeder Award was created by the nonprofit group Costs of Care, which seeks to help doctors and patients choose medical care with lower out-of-pocket costs, and The Leapfrog Group to recognize a hospital or health system CEO who has “demonstrated courageous and ethical leadership addressing the twin issues of affordability and quality of health care in their community.”
“Affordability is one of the most important aspects of health care for patients, and a health system cannot claim to deliver great health care if they are not doing all they can to ensure patients are able to access and afford health services,” Costs of Care Executive Director Dr. Chris Moriates stated. “We created this award to encourage positive examples of leadership toward a more equitable and affordable health system.”
“It is my distinct honor to accept this truly meaningful award, and to do so on behalf of Inova’s more than 20,000 team members who provide world-class care to every patient in every community we are privileged to serve,” Jones stated. “Accessible, affordable, and exceptional patient care is at the center of what we do at Inova, and I am exceedingly proud to lead this incredible team of leaders who are relentlessly focused on meeting our mission for the communities we serve today, tomorrow and for years to come.”
“At a time when the U.S. health care system is under great stress, Dr. Jones and the Inova Health System that he leads, show that it is possible to be both responsive to community needs, as well as responsible stewards of community resources. We hope that his work will inspire other health care institutions to be similarly visionary and courageous,” Schroeder stated.
“Inova is one of the only systems in the country that consistently earns straight As across all its hospitals for patient safety. That means Dr. Jones leads with the highest standards for excellence and makes patients the priority,” The Leapfrog Group President and CEO Leah Binder stated.
