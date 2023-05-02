D.C. United and Inova Health System have expanded their partnership with the announcement Tuesday that the team’s Leesburg-area training center will be named the Inova Performance Complex.
The 40,000-square-foot, 30-acre facility opened at Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park in 2021 and includes four outdoor practice fields and a training center equipped with a weight room and recovery facilities for the club’s performance and medical staff.
Since March, Inova Sports Medicine has supported D.C. United as its official sports medicine partner supporting the team with a group of sports medicine physicians, orthopedic surgeons, advanced practice providers, neuropsychologists, athletic trainers, and physical therapists.
Dr. Peter MacArthur serves as the team’s chief medical officer.
“Our team is there every step of the way to ensure patients can perform at their best, and we really strive to treat all of our patients just like we treat the world-class athletes here at D.C. United,” he said. “I'm looking forward to this partnership with D.C. United. I'm thankful for their commitment to INOVA. They're helping us to reach fans and future patients so we can educate and share orthopedic and sports medicine programs, along with the numerous other offerings, including their programs for low-income residents, our investments in cutting-edge research, our free educational programming, and really our goal to serve as Northern Virginia's leading nonprofit health care provider.”
“Our partnership with D.C. United will continue to highlight the work that INOVA does in the community and the dedication we have to sports medicine,” Inova Loudoun CEO Susan Carroll said.
She noted that the team joined with Inova last year to conduct community blood drives, a campaign that will continue this year.
“Partnerships like the one we have with D.C. United strengthen the services we both provide in our community, improve the care we deliver to athletes large and small who have taken great advantage of our sports medicine programs over the years—and provide a platform for two great organizations to come together to care for all patients,” she said.
“We are excited to further strengthen our relationship with Inova and have them become the naming rights holder for our training facility in Loudoun County,” D.C. United President of Business Operations Danita Johnson said. “As our official sports medicine partner, our relationship with Inova will continue to help the team perform both on and off the field.”
(1) comment
It'd be really helpful for us taxpayers to receive an accurate accounting of our money.
I know Phyllis is all about the photos ops, but is she looking out for her constituents?
My property taxes are going up nearly 15% this year, and I'd rather not be subsidizing wealthy team owners and sports that very, very few Loudouners care about.
