The American Heart Association and American Stroke Association Get With The Guidelines stroke program has recognized all five Inova hospitals with its Gold Plus awards for excellence in stroke care.
The Gold Plus award is the highest recognition the program offers, based on reporting two years or more meeting the program’s quality standards. The designation indicates Inova applies up-to-date, evidence-based treatment guidelines to improve patient care and outcomes. Inova hospitals were also recognized for their treatment of Type 2 Diabetes.
Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the U.S., according to Inova.
“Receiving the Gold Plus recognition for Get With The Guidelines - Stroke program is a testament to Inova’s unwavering commitment to excellence in stroke care,” Inova System Stroke Medical Director Laith Altaweel stated. “This achievement reflects the dedication of our exceptional stroke teams who provide the highest standard of care to stroke patients. We are proud to be recognized for our efforts in implementing evidence-based guidelines and protocols, ensuring optimal outcomes and improved quality of life for those affected by stroke.”
A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or ruptures and bleeds. Affected areas of the brain become starved for vital nutrients, which can lead to permanent brain damage. Early stroke detection and treatment can reduce the likelihood for further brain damage and improve survival, minimize disability and accelerate recovery times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.