Inova-GoHealth Urgent Care last week opened a new center in Leesburg at 300 Fort Evans Road, Suite 103, next to Home Depot and a 10-minute drive from Inova Loudoun Hospital.
It is the first of several Inova-GoHealth Urgent Care centers set to open across Northern Virginia by the end of this year.
"Easy access to on-demand, affordable healthcare is essential in building and supporting thriving communities," Inova-GoHealth Urgent Care Medical Director Dr. Meredith Porter said. “Our new Leesburg center meets that need, providing care that is connected to Inova’s vast network—when and where people need it.”
"When repeat ear infections require an ear, nose and throat specialist or when the burn ends up needing emergency care, we connect you with the world-class practitioners at Inova,” Inova-GoHealth Urgent Care Regional President Harold Brown said.
Inova-GoHealth treats common health concerns for adults and children six months and older such COVID-19, flu, fever, asthma, allergies, minor cuts, burns, pink eye, urinary tract infections, fractures, sprains, strains and more. The centers are meant to provide a more affordable alternative to the emergency department and provide a direct connection to Inova’s network.
The Leesburg site is the eighth Inova-GoHealth center in Northern Virginia, joining centers in Centreville, Dulles South, North Arlington, Reston, Tysons, Vienna and West Springfield. Additional locations are expected to open later this year in Fairfax, Ashburn and Lorton.
GoHealth Urgent Care was the first healthcare provider to win the International Council of Shopping Centers U.S. Design and Development Award. GoHealth operates almost 250 on-demand care centers across the country.
The centers are open 365 days a year, including holidays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Patients can walk in or go pre-register and save a spot online. Pre-registration and more information is online at gohealthuc.com/inova.
So happy you can expand your locations to serve the public. What I wonder is why you have no special program to provide services to the homeless of Loudoun. As one of the most cash flow positive groups in all of Virginia how do you explain to us commoners why you pay no property taxes to support the community not even the 28% specifically allowed by statute for police and fire protection? all in my opinion!
