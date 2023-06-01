Michael Huber has joined the board of directors of Potomac Bancshares, Inc., the holding company of BCT-Bank of Charles Town, effective June 1.
“We are pleased to welcome Mike to the board of directors,” board Chairman Keith Berkeley stated. “His experience in building successful businesses from the ground up will provide insightful perspectives for our strategic oversight, especially for Northern Virginia. We’re also excited to have Mike’s notable community commitment that is a perfect fit with our principle of neighbor helping neighbor.”
Huber is the founder and CEO of Belfort Furniture. Since 1987, the Sterling company has grown into one of the largest home furnishings retailers in the nation delivering up to 5,000 pieces of furniture a week to over 200 homes a day. In 2009, Huber founded Stone Tower Winery, one of the most visited wineries in the region and a sought-after wedding venue.
In addition to his work with the family-owned businesses, Huber serves on the Route 28 Commission Advisory Board and previously served on the Loudoun CEO Cabinet and as a board member of the Oatlands Historic House & Gardens. To promote green sustainability, Huber has contributed over 468,000 tree seedlings to the Virginia reforestation initiatives. He has also championed the funding of 4,822 local children to attend YMCA summer camp programs as well as 263 YMCA full-year after school programs. Additionally, Huber helped raise over $2.8 million to support cancer research through the Virginia Vine “Jimmy V” charity by hosting auction galas at his Stone Tower Winery. He was awarded the International Home Furnishing Association’s Spirit of Life Award for outstanding professional and philanthropic contributions.
Founded in 1871, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. With approximately $792 million in assets as of March 31, 2023, the company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. BCT’s offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley counties in West Virginia, Washington County, MD, and Loudoun and Stafford counties in Virginia.
