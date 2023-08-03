Since James Hodges retired in 2009 after working for 30 years as a Loudoun County Public Schools teacher, he’s done anything but rest.
He’s raced on foot and on bikes in Alaska, South America, the Himalayas, Denmark and Sweden. He’s competed in the Iditarod Trail Invitational—the world’s longest running winter ultra-marathon, according to its website, taking participants through 350 miles of Alaska’s wilderness—twice.
Hodges decided to bike it. He first qualified for it by completing the course a year before the actual race.
“It’s a serious race, they don’t want you up there if you can’t do it,” he said.
He said for the race he was on a “fat bike”—an off-road bike with oversized tires built to ride on unstable terrain like snow—that weighed 70 pounds with all his survival gear in minus 15-degree weather. One minute he’d be under blue skies, and the next amid howling winds and blowing snow so severe he couldn’t see which direction to go.
He said the race is about making decisions to stay alive and not get frost bite.
He competed again a few years ago and said things went “south” which resulted in frost bite on all of his fingers. Doctors were able to save his fingers, but he lost feeling in some parts.
He also competed in the Himalayan bike trek on the 150-mile Anapurna Circuit and Upper Mustang Nepal where he said at times he carried his bike on his head.
The ultra-runner and experienced bike-packer and racer had always traveled and competed while teaching. Retirement just meant more freedom to do it.
He said he watched his parents retire close to 70 and hardly have time to enjoy it, dying not long after. He said he decided to do it differently and enjoy life as much as he could by staying active and busy.
He had a plan to stay active by continuing to race, and now he needed one to stay busy.
He decided to pursue a new venture after taking a county course on how to start a business. In 2013, Mobile Bike Repair was born.
“I decided I was going to fix bikes because I was riding them a lot and I have always told people I was born on a bike,” he said. “I can’t remember not being on a bike.”
Mobile Bike Repair is just that—a mobile bike shop that comes to you when you need a bike tune-up. He also offers a la carte items for various bike parts.
Using an orange Honda Element he’s turned into a mobile bike shop, Hodges serves much of Northern Virginia (west of Reston) and parts of Maryland and West Virginia. Hodges said during the COVID-19 pandemic he got calls from all over, as far away as California. Sadly, he said as much as he would have liked to have helped out, it was just too far outside his work zone.
“During COVID, I could have worked eight days a week,” he said, noting at first everyone was pulling bikes down from garages that hadn’t been used in 10 years so their kids could be outside riding, then adults and grandparents started to ride more.
“Some families had five bikes that needed service, so I’d stay a couple of hours and get them working,” he said.
Hodges said his love for bikes and wanting to help people kept him going during his busiest time.
Asked if he helps stranded bikers on the W&OD Trail, he said he has in the past, if he happens to be in the area, but most of the time he is making house calls. He said he tried to set up a trailside bike repair stand on the W&OD but was told he wasn’t allowed to.
In addition to fixing bikes, Hodges started a Loudoun chapter of Cycling Without Age, an organization started in 2012 in Denmark by Ole Kassow. Kassow wanted to help elderly people get back on their bikes realizing some had limited mobility. He began using a trishaw, a three-wheeled pedal-powered machine with a seat in front of the handlebars for passengers to take elderly people on rides.
Hodges said he watched a TED Talk about how it got started and said it just clicked for him.
“I went ‘finally!’ Everything I did on a bike was for me, all the places I had gone, the races and the great things I had seen. Finally, here was an opportunity to maybe do something for someone else and still ride a bike. It was a win-win,” he said.
He founded a chapter in Loudoun, one of only four in Virginia, and began fundraising to get $9,000 to buy the trishaw. He said it took about 18 months to raise enough money to get the bike from Denmark.
He got the trishaw in 2019, but it arrived damaged, so he took time to repair it. Then COVID hit, and he couldn’t really get it off the ground until 2021.
But he said now he and fellow bike enthusiasts James Rollins and Chris Straight provide free rides to two assisted living centers in Leesburg about twice a month.
He said depending on the weather and the centers’ activities, they load the trishaw on a trailer and head down to the centers. They then give about 20-minute rides to seniors along the W&OD Trail and around town. Hodges said they talk and share stories and reminisce about their lives. He said it’s an act of kindness.
“It was real eye opening for me because they were like you and me. They all had lives before and they were immobile. Maybe they rode bikes or were mountain climbers. Everyone has a story,” he said. “It gives me a lot of pleasure to be able to get out on a bike and take them out and talk to them if they want to talk.”
Hodges said right now the three of them manage the demand of the two centers with the one trishaw, and said expanding the service one day might be an option, but for now they keep busy enough.
Hodges, now 72, said he doesn’t have any current races planned, noting he just returned from competing in a High Wheel race in Sweden and Denmark, but said he likes the freedom his business gives him to travel and race when he wants.
Cycling Without Age has chapters in about 50 countries and 27 states including the District of Columbia. There are four chapters in Virginia, in Williamsburg, Richmond and Lynchburg and Loudoun.
For more information, go to cyclingwithoutage.com and mobikerepair.com.
