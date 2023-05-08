After a three-year renovation, a former bed and breakfast will debut this week as Hillsboro’s newest business training and conference center.
The husband-and-wife team of Rick Carroll and Tiffany Hundley purchased the property in October 2020, and worked through the pandemic to transform the home—inside and out. The Stony Point Business Center will double as a corporate retreat and the home of Hundley’s business consulting business, Evolving Enterprises.
The couple fell in love with Hillsboro as they frequently passed through town when they were dating; she lived in West Virginia, and he lived in Falls Church. Later, they lived in Broadlands, but their love of western Loudoun was a factor as they searched for property for their dream venture.
“We were like let's look for a place where it can be our home, but we can also do more intimate workshops. And when we found this. We looked at it and we knew this is the spot,” Hundley said.
Carroll, who has backgrounds in the military and in project management, set to work on the renovations. The core building is an 1890s log cabin, which had undergone a series of renovations and expansions—all adding to the challenge of converting the space into an intimate, but functional, conference and training center.
The Greater Hillsboro Business Alliance will get a sneak peek at the facility Tuesday night, when it holds its regular meeting there.
On June 9, the center opens for tours to the general public, with a grand opening celebration that will feature catering, team-building exercises and local wines.
Learn more and register for the grand opening at stonypointbc.com.
