Hamilton resident Kasey Alexander has opened The Leeky Cauldron, an in-home bakery featuring Celtic cuisine including English style scones, Welsh cakes, and occasionally Guinness brownies.
While the business was soft launched last month, Alexander hosted an open house at her home Saturday, beginning with a cream tea and a chance for community members to try out her baked goods and ending with a vendor fair attended by Bobby G reptiles, Little Hands Pediatric Therapy, Allume Custom Education and more.
Alexander said the inspiration for the bakery came from her grandmother, a war bride who moved to the states from Wales and whose Welsh cake recipe is the center of her baked goods.
“We kind of grew up doing tea, and as I got older we would go to tea house for special occasions like Mother’s Day and birthdays and things like that,” Alexander said. “It’s just kind of a tradition for us to do that. And when Covid hit we couldn’t do that.”
She recalls taking a walk with her son and thinking, “I could do a tea to go. You can get everything you need for just a cream tea and be able to do it wherever you can and still have that experience just not at a tea parlor.”
In between a full-time job and taking care of three young children, Alexander takes pre-orders and offers once-a-week pick up time for customers. Options include scones, Welsh cakes, and monthly specials. Her signature cream tea kits to go include tea bags, four Welsh cakes, two scones, cream and sugar, strawberry jam, clotted cream, and disposable teacups and saucers. This month’s specials include honey pear scones and Guinness brownies.
Alexander said her grandmother died in 2019 but the business is still a family affair.
“My oldest son, he just turned five, loves helping me bake,” she said. “But I can’t let him help me bake for the customers. So, I’ll try different recipes and he can help me do the test bakes ... He seems to love that.”
She said her husband came up with the name for the bakery.
“It’s probably a nod to Harry Potter, but also the leek is one of the national symbols of Wales,” she said.
Alexander said in the future she would like to expand to a food truck or set up a booth at farmer’s markets.
She said she is still working on a website, but customers can order items through Facebook and Instagram when they search for @theleekycauldronbakery.
