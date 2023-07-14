Gov. Glenn Youngkin made an appearance in Lansdowne Thursday to help cut the ribbon at the new office of Fortreum, a cloud computing and cybersecurity advisory company.
The company was launched in 2021 and has been operating in co-working space at One Loudoun. The expansion is expected to add more than 50 new jobs.
Youngkin said the expansion was reflective of the economic growth occurring throughout the commonwealth.
“Here we stand at the next chapter of a company that was dreamed up by two founders and turned into an economic development success right here in Loudoun County,” he said. “…Seventeen months ago, we were 47th in the nation in recovering from the pandemic, in job recovery. Today, we’re five in job growth in the nation. At the heart of all of that are the incredible, incredible people who have vision to start businesses.”
Fortreum co-founder James Leach said starting a business was a lifelong dream, and he was happy to be able to it in Loudoun County.
“It’s easy to put limitations on what is possible—in business and life,” he said. “We all face barriers, but that’s also the opportunity. This session we’re having today is a direct result of that.”
“I really cannot think of a better location for Fortreum to locate your business today,” County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said. “We are perfect for you. In Loudoun County we have data centers, we have a focus on help IT, we have a defense industry, we have hundreds of software vendors, we have emerging technologies in almost every arena. And that is why you are in the perfect, perfect place.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Loudoun County to secure the project for Virginia and will provide support through Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs through employee recruitment and training activities.
Youngkin presented Leach and co-founder Michael Carter with Virginia flag that was flown over the state capitol.
“Every time you walk in, you will know that the commonwealth is beside you, behind you, and supporting everything that you’re doing,” Youngkin said. “And you will continue to be so proud to be partners with the Commonwealth of Virginia and Loudoun County.”
Fortreum specializes in delivering cybersecurity and cloud support services, with an emphasis on regulatory compliance and technical validations for public and private sector organizations.
“Our core focus is to provide cybersecurity auditing and technical testing for a lot of cloud providers that, or traditional IT systems, that do work for either the government or commercial entities,” Leach said.
The ceremony was also attended by Supervisor Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn), Delegate David Reid (D-32), Department of Economic Development Executive Director Buddy Rizer, and Department of Economic Development Marketing and Communications Manager Mark Armentrout.
(2) comments
Interesting...but it doesn't make up for the hundreds of jobs that went to Michigan to make batteries that could have been made right here in the Commonwealth.
Oh, the terrible Chinese battery deal that the Detroit News called "a bad move for America?"
The deal that Market Watch labelled "a sucker punch to the American taxpayer?"
Is that that the one you're referencing?
