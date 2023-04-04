With the closure of Purcellville’s Western Loudoun Farmers Market, one favorite vendor its heading east to provide their popular freeze-dried candy treats. Purcellville-based Cryo Candy is moving to the EatLoco farmers markets this month.
Christy and Troy Hendrickson of Purcellville launched the side business with help from their five kids in 2020. Their freeze drying passion started with an effort to preserve produce from their garden. During the pandemic, the Hendricksons began to freeze dried favorite candies to help their teens with orthodontia enjoy formerly forbidden candies.
“With the moisture removed it becomes crunchy versus chewy and dissolves easily,” Christy Hendrickson said. The treats soon developed a devoted fandom because of the intensified flavors as well as the change in texture. Cryo’s top sellers are freeze-dried Skittles, Airheads, Nerd Ropes, Caramel M&Ms and Milk Duds.
Cryo Candy was a weekly vendor at the Western Loudoun Farmers Market in Purcellville, with the Hendrickson’s teen and tween daughters Audrey, Regan and Tess running the show with support from mom and dad. With the announcement that the Purcellville market would not be opening for the summer 2023 season, the Hendricksons are heading east. Starting in April, Cryo Candy can be found at EatLoco’s One Loudoun Market on Saturdays and the new Loudoun Station on Sundays.
For candy lovers looking for freeze-dried treats for Easter baskets, Cryo Candy will be at the EatLoco One Loudoun farmers market Saturday, April 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They’ll also be on hand at Saturday’s Easter Market and Egg Hunt at Crooked Run Fermentation in Sterling from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, go to facebook.com/cryocandyva or instagram.com/cryocandyva or contact the Hendricksons at cryocandyva@gmail.com.
