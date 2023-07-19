After 11 years of operation, Ford’s Fish Shack in South Riding will close July 25 as owner Tony Stafford works to ramp up construction on a new restaurant nearby in the Eastgate neighborhood.
Stafford hopes to have the new location open by early 2024.
He said the South Riding employees have been relocated to Ford’s locations in Ashburn and Lansdowne. “If you have a favorite server or bartender, you’ll be able to find them there,” he said.
For Stafford, the purchase of the Eastgate property after leasing space for his other restaurants is an exciting investment and demonstrates a continuing commitment to Loudoun County and its residents. “We’re digging in for the next 50 years,” he said.
After operating on a month-to-month lease, the South Riding restaurant is closing to make way for a new tenant that has been secured for the space. Stafford is hoping to complete construction of the new restaurant in six to seven months, with hopes for a February opening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.