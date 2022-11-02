A business in Chantilly is taking one of Italy’s most famous exports, pasta, and making it the region’s own.
Foggy Mountain Pasta makes pasta with ingredients like eggs from Whiffle Tree Farms in Warrenton, and grain from Hanging Rock Hay near Lovettsville. It also comes from a lifelong love of food, and an urge to make quality pasta with local ingredients and local terroir.
Founder Gabriel Key started cooking when he was 11 or 12, he remembers. His mom had him take over cooking from his dad after a few too many meals got cooked for a little too long.
“He’d come home and light the barbecue and then go work in the garden, and this was his passion and he’d get a little lost in it. And you can imagine what happened to the meat,” Key said. “One night in particular my mom had purchased these steaks and they were a really big deal, and we just torched them, like a hockey puck, and I remember my mom was just livid. And she just says, ‘you know what, starting today until we’re done, you don’t touch the barbecue husband of mine. Your son will take over. We know he can light the barbecue, and we know he’ll sit there and watch the food until it’s done, because he’s hungry.’”
And those little burnt pucks of steak ended up being the gateway to a lifelong passion. In college in St. Paul, MN, a friend needed help at a restaurant after a prep cook quit, and they called Key. That was when he fell in love not only with cooking, but with fresh, local ingredients.
“It was just a really great environment to be part of, but then also their focus on food was very ingredient-driven and very forward-thinking for the Midwest in 1994,” he said.
After he graduated, he joined his parents on a trip to Italy. In Florence, he asked a chef to take him under his wing. The chef told him to come back in the morning. The next morning, Key waited four hours to talk to him again, and the chef agreed to take him on. Soon after, Key came back to the U.S., sold his car, and returned to Italy to dive in headfirst.
“I didn’t just wade into the waters—I jumped into the deep end. It was just an amazing experience,” he said.
He decided to seek out more formalized training in Europe, and among other things earned Le Grande Diplôme at Le Cordon Bleu Paris, the highest culinary qualification offered at the international network of French haute cuisine schools.
Since then, he has bounced among jobs and coasts, moving between the restaurant and technology industries, and moving to San Francisco during the dot com boom before getting a master’s degree in international trade policy in Vermont. The graduate degree came after he burned himself out in the restaurant world.
“I loved being part of the food scene, but the restaurant life was really tough on me. I was working multiple jobs to make ends meet,” he said.
But he said some things have a way of pulling you back. He headed back to the West Coast with plans to work at a new restaurant—plans that collapsed along with the restaurant venture. That sent Key and his wife bouncing back east one more time to move in with family in Boone, NC.
On the long drive back, driving two vehicles, he and his wife talked over their life and plans, figuring out how to make it work. By the time they arrived in North Carolina, they had a plan, and Foggy Mountain Pasta was born.
“When we had to move across country and we ended up moving back to the East Coast, it was an opportunity to build this, because I could see what was happening with bread and flours in terms of more unique varieties of wheat, and not always buying the same bland, overprocessed stuff,” he said. “I was like, I can do this with pasta.”
Originally founded there in North Carolina, Foggy Mountain Pasta came to the Frontier Kitchen in Chantilly, an incubator where enterprising chefs experiment and build their businesses, following Key’s wife’s career.
Inside Key’s space in Frontier Kitchen, Key and his small staff make hand-crafted pasta with organic and heirloom wheats, creating pasta that is both more flavorful than most people are used to and that supports a diverse and sustainable local food ecosystem. He gave the example of replacing the Italian-sourced semolina flour he previously used with local wheat—"they were wonderful flours, but as an environmentalist, it kind of pains me that it’s being shipped across the ocean.”
And with the recent purchase of a small stone mill—bought with the help of a county economic development grant—Key has precise control over the flour he uses, and he can buy from farms that couldn’t otherwise sell to him and because they wouldn’t be able to mill to his precise specifications. His approach to pasta is part art, part science, logging every bit of data he can get his hands on with each batch of pasta, and experimenting with small batches to see what he can do. And like other local produce, every batch comes out subtly different.
“The long and the short of it is, we forgot a long time ago that there’s more than just all-purpose flour. And by giving us control over the mill, we can kind of make our own unique blends that come from Virginia varieties,” he said “… It’s really kind of terroir-driven.”
That sort of seasonal, local spin on pasta is not something found on many grocery store shelves.
“I love making a pasta that’s both really good but also simple, because that way people go home and enjoy it, and that’s really what we want at the end of the day,” Key said. “We make a pasta that’s flavorful and sustainable with each and every bite, but is also pleasurable.”
Learn more, find shops and restaurants with Foggy Mountain Pasta or order a box of pasta at foggymountainpasta.com.
This article was updated Nov. 2 at 1:17 p.m. to correct the sourcing of eggs.
