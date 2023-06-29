Just days after the Biden administration announced a $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves visited Loudoun on Thursday morning to hear the concerns of local residents and business.
Joined by Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10) and Del. David Reid (D-32), Graves participated in a roundtable discussion at Hillsboro’s Old Stone School hearing how the lack of reliable, affordable high-speed internet access hampers students, businesses, and veterans.
The BEAD program is part of the broader Internet for All initiative supported through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. It allocates $40.5 billion to all 50 states, DC, and five territories. Virginia’s share is $1.48 billion.
Graves said the goal is “to make sure that every household, every family, every business in every part of the country—not just Silicon Valley, not just Washington DC proper, but every part of every quarter of this country—has access to high-speed internet.” The goal is to complete that rollout by 2030.
“It's not a luxury anymore. We all know this. We saw what happened over the course of this pandemic,” he said. “I can't tell you the number of parents I talked to during the pandemic who were having to make the awful, awful decision about deciding which of their kids got to go to school each day because they only had enough bandwidth for one of their kids to actually get educated that day and maybe be able to hear what the teacher was saying or to be able to download the homework and the activities. This is the United States of America. … As of right now, we're fixing it. We're bringing every community into the digital age.”
Roundtable participants included Hillsboro Mayor Roger Vance, who led the effort completed last year to bring a fiber-optic connection to every home in town; Visit Loudoun President and CEO Beth Erickson, who stressed the importance connectively plays in supporting the commonwealth’s largest tourism market; and representatives of All Points Broadband who are on the frontline of the broadband expansion in Loudoun and throughout Virginia.
Harriet Wegmeyer of Wegmeyer Farms and Bill and Bonnie Hatch of Zephaniah Farm Vineyard talked about the challenges they face in finding enough connectivity to run customers’ credit card payments. Ronnie Ross, a Fauquier County school teacher, said that reliable internet access continues to be a critical need of students and teachers—even after the move away from the virtual classes of the pandemic. Tony Lunn of Warrenton VFW Post 9835 and Liz Wallace of the Loudoun Broadband Alliance stressed that in addition to providing connectivity to residents and business, affordability is an important concern for veterans, the elderly, others on fixed incomes and low-income families.
Graves said providing affordable access is part of the plan.
“Clearly, the connection building the infrastructure is the foremost important piece of this, but you can't forget about the affordability piece. Because you can build that reliable, accessible, high-speed internet, but if they can't afford it, and they don't have the skills to use it, then then it's really useless to them,” he said.
The Affordable Connectivity Program included in the federal infrastructure law provides eligible families with a $30 monthly discount on their internet bill, plus a one-time $100 credit toward the purchase of a laptop, desktop, or tablet so they can get connected in their own home, Wexton noted.
Reid, a member of Virginia’s Broadband Advisory Council, said the additional federal investment will significantly boost a broadband expansion state leaders launched six years ago with plans to spend $4 million a year.
“I think that we have to keep in the forefront of our mind the fact that broadband actually provides better educational opportunities, which then provides better economic development opportunities, whether or not you're an existing business, or you want to be able to bring a new business to an area,” Reid said. “One of the things that I've highlighted as I've traveled around the commonwealth is the fact that with the advent of broadband universally available everywhere, jobs that are currently just focused in Northern Virginia—let's just say cybersecurity, or software development—can now be done anywhere. So the things that you're doing could actually bring job opportunities all across the commonwealth that were not previously available to anyone.”
Wexton noted that, in Loudoun, tech businesses provide the world with internet access, but are not able to serve all the homes and businesses in their community.
“Expanding broadband means kids don’t have to sit in a McDonald’s parking lot to connect to Wi-Fi just so they can do their homework. Expanding broadband means new opportunities for small business owners like the ones here today to grow and innovate their business. Expanding broadband means not leaving our rural communities behind,” Wexton said.
Learn more about the status of Loudoun County’s broadband expansion project here.
