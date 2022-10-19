The Grassland Bird Initiative is accepting applications for its 2023 financial incentives program through Nov. 15.
The program offers incentives of up to $35 an acre for producers and landowners who adopt either of two best management practices to protect grassland birds during their nesting season: delaying their first cut of hay until July 1 or later, or rotating livestock out of select fields from April 15 to July 1 or later. Those practices can also be used to stockpile forage for late summer grazing, and to rest and re-seed fields.
“Delaying the first hay cutting until at least early July is a game-changer for our grassland birds because it allows the bulk of them to fledge at least one successful clutch of young. That quickly changes a hayfield from being a site of population loss to one of population gain,” VGBI co-coordinator and PEC wildlife habitat coordinator October Greenfield said.
“The best of this program is how little impact it had on my normal grazing schedule,” said Sam Grant, who leases pastures at Francis Mill Farm in Loudoun County and participated in the summer pasture stockpiling. “I delayed grazing the field until mid-July with no negative impact, and the morning visits from birders were discreet and pleasant.”
A minimum 20-acre commitment is required. Acreage that mimics a large, contiguous patch of grassland, distant from thick forest edges and human development, is best suited. In the first year, nine producers enrolled 500 acres of land. In addition, four landowners implemented delayed haying or summer pasture stockpiling voluntarily, without the program’s financial incentives, on another 1,306 acres. Increased funding from the Cornell Land Trust Bird Conservation Initiative and VGBI’s partnerships allowed expansion of the program for 2023.
“With the majority of remaining grasslands in Virginia currently held in private hands and under agricultural use, VGBI gives farmers the opportunity to become partners in conservation by implementing grassland bird-friendly agricultural practices. We work with farmers to create conservation plans that protect grassland birds while simultaneously supporting their production goals,” Greenfield said.
“Although at times they seem at odds, livestock agriculture and wildlife conservation can benefit one another. It just seems obvious to me that this program is a win/win scenario for both,” Virginia Cooperative Extension agent and VGBI steering committee member Tim Mize said.
The Virginia Grassland Bird Initiative is a partnership of Smithsonian’s Virginia Working Landscapes, The Piedmont Environmental Council, American Farmland Trust, and Quail Forever. To learn more about the program and to apply, go to vagrasslandbirds.org/incentives.
