Leesburg’s Department of Economic Development will host a Career Expo for students and recent graduates on Sunday, March 26. The event will take place at Tuscarora High School from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Local businesses are invited to participate by submitting a request form at leesburgva.gov/careerexpo. There is no cost to participate. Priority for limited vendor spaces will be given to businesses located within the town limits and to business sectors that offer diverse employment opportunities. Notification of acceptance will be sent by March 10.
For more information, contact Business Development and Retention Manager Melanie Scoggins at mscoggins@leesburgva.gov or 571-271-1206.
