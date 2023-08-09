Is a recession coming? Maybe. What’s the biggest challenge to economic growth? Workforce shortages.
Those were the key takeaways from the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of the Economy forum held Tuesday morning at the Westin Washington Dulles Airport.
“If you keep predicting a recession you will eventually be right,” Tom Barkin, CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, noting that economic forecasters have been warning of a downturn for more than a year but keep pushing out the expected impact date.
While high inflation continues to be a concern, with another round of Fed interest hikes still in play, Barkin said the nation is set up for a less severe recession, if it eventually arrives.
He cited three trends that will buffer the impacts of a contracting economy. There continues to be a strong demand for workers, especially in the front-line service industry and in manufacturing. Consumer demand also remains strong, fueled by purchases that were deferred during the pandemic. Also, with recession fears being fanned for many months, businesses have had plenty of time to prepare, making them less vulnerable.
Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick and U.S. Chamber of Commerce Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley highlighted the challenges business face amid a wide-ranging workforce shortage.
Merrick noted that, in Virginia, the labor participation rate has reached record levels, but that remains inadequate to meet the needs of businesses.
She said creatives solutions will be needed to close the gap. Among her suggestions were to do more to retain college students, recruit typically retired workers to take on a job, make it easier for women with young children to join the workforce, and focus on job training in secondary schools and community colleges. Lower taxes and streamlined regulations also would have a big impact on business growth, she said.
Bradley said many economic signs are positive. He pointed to a sharp increase in new business startups starting in 2020 and strong investment in commercial property and the manufacturing sector. But he warned that more workers are needed to support the expansion.
He said the worker shortage started before the pandemic, in 2019 when the number of available jobs exceeded the number of people looking for work.
He said a key solution to the workforce crisis was getting federal leaders to develop a functional immigration policy.
“We believe that politicians arguing back and forth that we need to do one before we do the other has gotten us nowhere. And if we don't do things to start securing the border, and dealing with visas for nurses, or visas for highly skilled workers the problems are only going to get worse.”
He noted Canada recently found success in recruiting 10,000 H1 visa holders, a nonimmigrant work visa for those in specialty occupations, from a recruiting campaign in California.
“Let's start making progress here, because when we're not making progress other countries are stealing the nurses who could come in the United States,” he said.
“Inaction is the only unacceptable outcome. Let's start making progress here,” Bradley said.
Similarly, county staff members in preliminary discussions of the next county budget are looking ahead not to a recession but to business as usual—for the first time in years. Director of Management and Budget Megan Bourke said the economic outlook for fiscal year 2025 at this point is positive, with moderate or slower growth—but growth nonetheless.
“Overall, at this point in the budget process we are forecasting a typical pre-pandemic revenue picture,” she told the county finance committee in July. “While our numbers indicate a slower rate of growth is projected for residential values, please recall that the growth in this sector was at record highs over the last few years.”
Revenues from business property taxes are expected to keep growing, reflecting continued growth in Loudoun businesses. And the county, too, is expected to feel the squeeze in the job market—the biggest pressure on expenditures, she reported, is expected to be increases in employee pay and health insurance premiums.
