The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority announced ITA Airways will commence nonstop service between Rome’s Fiumicino International Airport and Dulles Airport on June 2.
Flights, using Airbus A330-neo aircraft, will initially operate five times a week—Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays—before shifting to daily service on Aug. 1.
ITA Airways’ new route to Washington, DC, will become one of five U.S. gateways for the Italian carrier.
"With the launch of the new destinations, we consolidate the company's expansion process toward the US market, the first international market for ITA Airways. The multiple offers from the Rome Fiumicino hub will allow us to be the reference carrier from the United States to Italy and via Rome to Europe and the Mediterranean for the Italian community and the main communities of the Mediterranean countries," stated Emiliana Limosani, chief commercial officer of ITA Airways and CEO Volare.
Flights can be purchased now at ita-airways.com/en_us/.
