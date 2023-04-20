The Dulles Area Association of Realtors named Sue Puleo of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty as its 2022 Realtor of the Year at its annual awards Wednesday, April 19.
The award recognizes a DAAR member who demonstrates the highest level of professionalism in terms of community service, education, and industry involvement, according to the association.
Puleo topped a long list of other award winners and nominees at the event. Among those, the Jeanette Newton Community Leadership Award went to Greg Wells of Keller Williams Loudoun Gateway. The Rookie of the Year was Tania Argueta, Coldwell Banker Realty. Educator of the Year was Sonia Downard, Vesta Settlements. And the 2022 Affiliate of the Year was Melissa Fones, Vesta Settlements.
Five realtors celebrated 50 years with DAAR, including Pablito Alarcon, Samson Properties;Ray Cheronis, Weichert, Realtors; Sandra Fletcher, Coldwell Banker Realty; Thomas Jewell, Jewell Realty LLC; andBill Thomas, Keller Williams Realty.
See the full list of winners and learn more at dullesarea.com.
