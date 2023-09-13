Keith Douglas will be the next CEO of Rosendin, the nation’s largest employee-owned electrical contracting company. The promotion of the Sterling-based division manager was announced as part of a new succession to the Executive Leadership Team upon the 2025 retirement of two longstanding executives.
Douglas will assume his new duties in January as CEO Mike Greenawalt transitions to CEO Emeritus. Matt Hisaka will take over as chief financial officer as Lorne Rundquist transitions to CFO Emeritus. The company also named Angie Hart as Executive Vice President for the West Region.
“The electrical contracting industry has undergone rapid transformation, and Rosendin’s Executive Leadership Team has been instrumental to ensuring our company and people are at the forefront of change,” Greenawalt stated. “Keith Douglas will be leading the charge to prepare for the next evolution in construction, and I am proud to pass the torch to such a talented and respected leader.”
With over 30 years of experience, Douglas joined Rosendin as a division manager in 2012 to open mid-Atlantic operations as the company expanded its national footprint into the east. Under his leadership, operations in the region quickly grew as Rosendin became one of the largest electrical contractors on the east coast. Beginning in 2020, Douglas became the chief operating officer of the eastern region, serving on the Executive Leadership Team. Over the next four years, he oversaw and grew operations at nine regional offices in Arizona, Nevada, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia, and Maryland.
“Thanks to the dedication and focus of Rosendin’s Executive Leadership Team and leaders throughout our organization like Mike Greenawalt and Lorne Rundquist, we have retained our high standards and emerged from the pandemic stronger and well-positioned for a new chapter of innovation,” Douglas stated. “I am proud of the work we have done and look forward to adopting new ideas and technologies that have the potential to change the industry fundamentally.”
