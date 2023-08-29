Dominion Energy’s community outreach on plans for a new eastern Loudoun transmission line project continues tonight with a community meeting at Belmont Ridge Middle School.
The Aspen to Golden 500/230 kV Project would connect two planned substations flanking Ashburn, following a route along Rt. 7. The Aspen substation is along the W&OD Trail just east of Crosstrail Boulevard. The Golden substation is located on the east side of Pacific Boulevard just north of the W&OD Trail.
The Aug. 29 in-person community meeting follows a pair of meetings held in June and a virtual meeting held last week. The session runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m. when project planners will be on hand with maps of the route options and to answer questions in an informal setting.
The power line is part of Dominion’s Loudoun Reliability Project, intended to address the rapidly increasing demand for energy the county’s booming data center industry.
A key question under consideration is whether the line will run on the north or south side of Rt. 7 in the area between Rt. 28 and Belmont Ridge Road. The route options are not final. Ultimately, one route will be built based on review and approval of the Virginia State Corporate Commission.
You can view the current route options at DominionEnergy.com/NOVA. Click on the GeoVoice interactive mapping tool to explore the routes and provide location-based comments.
When I lived in Ashburn Village "WE" made a decision we did not want more and larger power lines cutting through our neighborhood. That is the first step - are you prepared to resist or not. If you are not sure then just sit back and let Dominion do what they want as a monopoly provider and stop complaining. If you REALLY don't want to resist adding power to the area but not via power lines above your neighborhood then listen up. This is what dominion is sensitive to: Cancer, ionized radiation and threats to their already in-place power lines. How many residents would even think to sue a power company if their child gets cancer? Can you appreciate that cellular mutations are more likely to occur in your children than adults when exposed to power lines for many hours per day (while sleeping too) ? How many residents understand how efficient underground power lines are compared to overhead lines? How many residents understand how power company executives don't want to get drawn into lawsuits in order to push for new above ground power lines when underground is acceptable? Plenty of energy and water is good for a community but floods and cancer is not! Make up your mind whether to resist or not, get organized and get going if you want Dominion to take you seriously. THEY DID IN ASHBURN VILLAGE! :-)
