A pioneer of Virginia’s hemp-based CBD industry on Friday celebrated an expansion of her Leesburg operations.
District Hemp Botanicals owner Barbara Biddle was joined by Mayor Kelly Burk and Council member Zach Cummings in cutting a ribbon in front of her new West Market Street location, a space that was the longtime home of Leesburg Hobbies and Collectables.
“The community has been so great to us,” Biddle said to the crowd of supporters gathered for the event.
District Hemp was founded in 2017 as a pop-up concept in Washington, DC, community markets. It opened the commonwealth’s first hemp-based CBD store in Manassas later that year. In 2019, Biddle expanded to Leesburg, opening a shop on Wirt Street.
The store offers hemp oils, teas, bath balls, vaporizers, and infused dog treats, among many other products. Legalized industrial hemp products contain lower concentrations of THC and higher concentrations of cannabidiol (CBD) than marijuana.
Biddle said her clients mainly come seeking plant-based solutions to provide relief of anxiety or pain. The new high-profile storefront has brought more foot traffic, providing her staff the opportunity to education more people about CBD treatments when they pop in to explore, she said.
It’s been a fast-growing and challenging industry.
Although she started as the commonwealth’s first CBD retailer, within two years the market became oversaturated with shops, she said. While her move doubled her space in Leesburg, she closed her Manassas location and predicts there will be fewer brick-and-mortar shops.
Biddle said she started with about 50 products. That grew to about 400 last year, reflective of innovation within the industry as providers learn more about the other components of the plant and develop more targeted products. However, new state laws have taken many products off the shelves as regulation of ancillary THC concentrations changed. Regulators and legislators at the state and federal levels continue to wrestle with how to limit THC in hemp-based products. Recent changes meant that a popular sleep-aid tea brought in from Oregon could no longer be sold legally in CBD stores, she said as an example. The 2023 update of the federal Farm Bill, the device that legalized hemp in 2018, is expected to reshape the industry further, potentially allowing higher THC thresholds and, Biddle hopes, more clarity to the rules.
“It’s not for the faint of heart. This is my passion,” Biddle said of the industry. “You’ve got to love it to really stay in it.”
For more information, call the shop at 571-364-8663 or go to districthempstore.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.