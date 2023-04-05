Direct Line Global has signed a lease with St. John Properties for 17,040 square feet of space within Ashburn Crossing. The lease represents an expansion from the 5,520-square-foot space currently occupied by the Silicon Valley-based company, nearly tripling its presence within the 80-acre mixed-use business community.
Headquartered in Fremont, California, Direct Line is a globally-recognized technology services provider serving the mission-critical design, installation, and managed services needs of the growing data center industry. The company deploys decades of experience and knowledge through key partnerships with hyperscale technology companies, Multi-Tenant Data Centers (MTDCs), and key enterprise customers to serve their mission-critical data center infrastructure needs.
“Our Ashburn Crossing operation has us centered within Data Center Alley, and we are excited to serve the growing needs of our clients from this important geographic hub,” stated Vern Kuehn, VP of Operations for Direct Line. “We are excited to continue to build our presence and the scale of our operations in the expanding Northern Virginia data center market.”
“One of the key elements of our business is our people strategy, and we will use the increased space to support our team members and deliver on client pre-staging requirements, while also allowing us to continue to dedicate additional space for Direct Line University (DLU) – our regional training center that supports the training and development of our market-leading technicians. DLU is a key aspect of our efforts to support the growth and development of our people while also allowing us to support and impact the community in which we operate.”
For more information about Direct Line Global, go to dl-global.com.
Ashburn Crossing is located at the intersection of Gloucester Parkway and Loudoun County Parkway, and it comprises six buildings totaling approximately 220,000 square feet of flex/R&D space. Each building of the project has earned LEED Silver certification from the U.S. Green Building Council. The project also includes an additional 17 acres for future development potential along Gloucester Parkway.
“We are thrilled with Direct Line Global’s expansion and their trust in us. We are grateful to be their commercial real estate partner in Loudoun County so that they can focus on what they do best. Our mission is to stay ahead of the growth of great companies like Direct Line Global by delivering new buildings in key geographies,” stated Matt Holbrook, Regional Partner, Virginia and Central Maryland for St. John Properties. “Given the extremely high volume of technology and data center activity in Northern Virginia, Ashburn Crossing is a perfect business community for Direct Line Global’s long-term presence. From attracting talent to being proximate to other world-class companies, Ashburn Crossing is in the center of it all. Our flex buildings can support countless customized building configurations for all types of businesses, aiding to diversify the local economy while providing a home for small businesses.”
For more information about the company, go to sjpi.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.