Purcellville residents on Thursday said goodbye to the local Chick-fil-A operator, Scott Payne, in an informal open house event at the restaurant.
Payne is moving to open a new Chick-fil-A store in Clifton Park, NY. Families from all over town—from previous employees to parents of the teens that spend their afternoons working at the store—joined with current employees to wish him well.
The Purcellville Business Association presented Payne with a certificate and lifetime membership to the nonprofit in recognition of his service and dedication to the community and the association.
The Chick-fil-A in Purcellville will be run by an interim manager from Chick-fil-A corporate until a new permanent operator is chosen.
