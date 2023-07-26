Brian Damewood, of Damewood Auctioneers in Purcellville, returned from this year’s International Auctioneer Championship in Denver, CO, with the men’s championship trophy.
The competition was established by the National Auction Association in 1988 to annually determine the best of the best within the auction industry. Competitors include livestock, auto, real estate and benefit auctioneers.
Damewood, a second-generation auctioneer, is a 2008 graduate of Virginia Tech. He attended World Wide College of Auctioneering in Mason City, IA. He works selling real estate, equipment conducting fundraising/benefit auctions, and selling automobiles. Damewood has been member of the NAA since 2010.
Damewood has finished as runner-up in the international competition in 2017 and 2021. He also finished as runner up in last year’s World Automobile Auctioning Championship. He was the Virginia Auctioneers Association’s auctioneer of the year in 2012.
For the next year, Damewood and women’s champion Halie Behr of Colorado, will serve as representatives of the NAA and its members, which include auction company owners, auctioneers, auction set-up staff, auction marketing specialists, and auction technology companies. IAC champions travel throughout the country advocating for the auction method of marketing, promoting the NAA and meeting with other auction professionals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.