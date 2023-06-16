PowerHouse Data Centers has secured a 30-year lease with CyrusOne for the entire spec-built data center, ABX-1 in Ashburn.
PowerHouse, a joint venture between American Real Estate Partners and the Harrison Street investment management firm, offers powered shell and build-to-suit data center solutions.
Substantial completion of this inaugural purpose-built data center is scheduled for October. The two-story, 265,000-square-foot powered shell is located at 21529 Beaumeade Circle in the heart of Data Center Alley.
"Now more than ever, hyperscalers and operators are looking for real estate solution providers to handle everything from land identification and acquisition to data center design and construction," stated Doug Fleit, co-founder and CEO of AREP and PowerHouse.
ABX-1 is the first of PowerHouse's six data center build sites, representing 2.1 million square feet of data center space under construction in Loudoun County.
"This transaction demonstrates the value of ABX-1's strategic location within Data Center Alley and Powerhouse's commitment to further provide innovative high-performance solutions to its hyperscale customers," stated Rob Walters, principal at Avison Young.
"Northern Virginia is the most active data center market in the world and we are excited to be able to deliver data center solutions to end users and operators such as Cyrus One, to fit-out and support their customers," stated Michael Hochanadel, Managing Director and Head of Digital Assets for Harrison Street. "We look forward to working closely with PowerHouse to develop more data centers in the region."
PowerHouse Data Centers worked hand with Dominion Energy to secure bridging power to the site, while also planning the development of a unique GIS on-site substation. ABX-1 will eventually feature the 300 MW substation, which will deliver more than 60 MW of power to the facility, with the rest available for the surrounding area. The substation commenced construction in February and is expected to be energized by the end of 2025.
"Without Dominion Energy's strong commitment to our site and dedicated partnership, we wouldn't be where we are today," Fleit stated. "We are focused on addressing rising data center demand, and we are fortunate to have a power partner in Dominion Energy that works tirelessly to deliver power solutions to the broader community."
Learn more at powerhousedata.com.
