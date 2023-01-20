CyrusOne this week announced the purchase of 57.6 acres on the edge of Broadlands in Ashburn for the construction of a new data center campus.
The property is located in the southeast quadrant of the Belmont Ridge Road/Dulles Greenway interchange.
Two decades ago, the property was planned as a 165-bed hospital, but HCA instead built its new medical center at StoneSprings near Aldie after a protracted battle with the Inova Health System that operates Inova Loudoun Hospital Center nearby in Lansdowne.
The $47 million land purchase was recorded in county land records Dec. 20. CyrusOne filed plans with the Army Corps of Engineers last summer that show five two-story data center buildings on the property.
The company, which was acquired last year by global investment firm KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners, said the purchase is part of its global growth and expansion plans.
“CyrusOne is excited to expand its investment in Loudoun County where we successfully operate 10 data centers at five campus locations in one of the most important digital gateway markets in the United States,” stated Eric Schwartz, who joined the company as CEO in October. “With strong demand in the Northern Virginia market, we are positioned to initiate development consistent with the existing zoning on this new site and deliver world-class digital infrastructure that meet the growing needs of our customers.”
CyrusOne opened its first Loudoun County data center in 2015 and touts its sustainability efforts, including a goal to be a carbon neutral company by 2030.
“CyrusOne is excited to acquire this new site and looks forward to continuing its partnership and collaboration with local leaders and residents on this strategically important project, Michael Nudelman, senior vice president of Project Development, stated.
