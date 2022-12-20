Farm Credit of the Virginias announced that Deb Cutchins assumed the role of business service specialist at its Leesburg branch.
The Southampton County native has lived in Loudoun County for more than 35 years. She graduated from Southern Seminary College for Women with a business degree.
Cutchins joins the Farm Credit team with more than 30 years of experience in mortgage lending and has served as an operations manager at several financial institutions. She also has a background in agriculture, as both sides of her family farmed in the Tidewater area for generations.
Farm Credit of the Virginias provides over $2 billion dollars in financing to more than 12,000 farmers, agribusinesses and rural homeowners throughout Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland. It is a cooperative capitalized largely through investments made by farmers, ranchers and the rural homeowners and businesses that borrow from them.
