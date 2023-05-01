Loudoun Economic Development kicked off Small Business week Monday by introducing a new program to help entrepreneurs get started: Launch Loudoun.
The program entails targeted programs, advisory services, personalized networking and events. With the campaign, the county seeks to support small business owners learn about financing, legal and human resources questions, workforce, sales and marketing, and leadership.
County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said Launch Loudoun grew out of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the department realized that it wasn’t receiving applications for relief funding from small and minority-owned businesses. That lead to outreach efforts through subsequent waves of COVID-19 business relief funding trying to make sure some all businesses could access that funding, and new small business-oriented programs at the Department of Economic Development.
“The reality is that the experiences surrounding those women- and minority-owned businesses is unique,” Loudoun Economic Development Executive Director Rizer said. “Our goal is to be responsible and to reach out in a proactive way to make sure that they have what they need to survive.”
During a rollout event Monday, several county supervisors told their own small business stories, including Supervisor Sylvia R. Glass (D-Broad Run), who said her father owned a body shop and her mother ran a beauty salon; Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn), who said he owned a small business for three years, and Randall, who recalled her husband’s story of launching a small business to provide software training and winning the contract to provide that training at AOL.
“We provide a place where they can make a success and hire people and thrive,” Supervisor Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg) said.
Launch Loudoun adds to other small business programs like 1 Million Cups and Seeds for Success. And the first major Launch Loudoun event is the next day—on Tuesday, the department will host the Small Business Summit, featuring a keynote address from business TV personality Marcus Lemonis. Economic Development Executive Director Buddy Rizer said tickets area already sold out, but the department will make materials form the summit available publicly.
Learn more about Launch Loudoun at launchloudoun.com.
The county will need to turn their bus lines around and run them west to pick up the employees for all their new businesses. Businesses here can't pay enough for employees to live (and pay the taxes) here.
