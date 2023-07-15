After a year of meticulous renovations to a century-old Round Hill building, Pamela Graff on Friday celebrated the opening of her Elsass Furnishings and its collection of antiques from the Alsace region of France.
The new showroom maintains many of the historic elements of the building, which started as a car dealership in the 1920s—from its tin ceiling tiles to the original glass of its expansive showroom windows. But it little resembles the automotive repair shop it replaced.
“It’s really important to me,” Graff said of preserving the historical integrity of the building. The adventure of renovating the structure, of course, came with the expected list of unexpected needs, but also some more pleasant discoveries, including a trove of decades-old receipts and service records and an assortment of vintage Chevy parts in the attic.
At one point during the renovations, some neighbors watching the building’s transformation raised alarm over the removal of the large radial clock that hung on the front wall of the service station, unaware Graff had taken it down for safekeeping. It has since been replaced to its original location.
Graff and her husband, JP, moved from Leesburg to a home just west of Round Hill about five years ago. Graff said after selling her consulting company she was looking for something else to do. The idea to collect and sell French furniture from the late 19th century and early 20thcentury came from her husband’s family in eastern France and his experience running an international logistics company.
“In Europe, people are downsizing a lot. All the big armoires and everything, they don’t know where to put them. There are no walls with space anymore. People are just getting rid of them,” he said. “It makes you sad.”
Collecting unwanted pieces from family members, friends, and flea markets, they filled a shipping container with discarded treasures and brought them over. They’re in the process of filling another one.
In addition to armoires, the showroom features other big pieces—tables, China cabinets, an Auwärter & Söhne piano—and smaller finds—silverware, pitchers, and bowls.
Family members gathered with representatives of the Round Hill and Loudoun County governments Friday afternoon for a Bastille Day ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“I think this is a fantastic project,” Mayor Scott Ramsey said. “I know that you have put a tremendous amount of personal attention, and money and effort, and soul into this. Round Hill appreciates that sacrifice and we hope that we’re able to repay you over many years of a successful business.”
The shop will be open to the public starting Saturday, July 15. It is located at 5 E. Loudoun St.
