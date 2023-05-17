St. John Properties celebrated the beginning of construction at its 34-acre Arcola Center business park with a May 17 ground-breaking ceremony.
Phase 1 of the project will include four buildings, comprising 100,000 square feet of flex/R&D space. Overall, the project is planned to include 10 buildings with 340,000 to 450,000 square feet of R&D/office/flex space.
“St. John Properties regularly develops more than one million square feet of speculative space annually across the country and we expect to exceed that total this year,” stated Matt Holbrook, St. John Properties’ regional partner for Virginia and Central Maryland. “We have been active in Loudoun County for more than two decades and, in that time, have delivered more than 20 buildings which serve the commercial real estate needs of more than 150 companies. This area does not have enough of the flex/R&D product, which we are developing now, to support the local companies that need this type of business to operate and grow their business. We are doing our part to help grow the regional economy.”
The four buildings will range from 22,240 to 45,120 square feet for professional services, tech firms, light manufacturing, retail-type and community uses, logistics companies, and a variety of other end-users. The single-story buildings will have been designed to earn LEED certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.
“St. John Properties could choose to develop real estate product that is more lucrative but, instead, they are committed to doing what is best for Loudoun County and they should be commended for that,” stated Buddy Rizer, Executive Director of the Loudoun County Department of Economic Development. “Developing this type of product builds balance in our county and provides more jobs than you can ever imagine.”
Holbrook said the flex space is important as the retail industry moves from brick-and-mortar stores to ecommerce.
“This business park will be a long-term job generator and a home to businesses both small and large. It will add to and diversify the tax base of Loudoun, while contributing significantly to the economic health of the region. And more locally, this project will bring amenities, services and new vitality to the area,” he said.
Arcola Center is located at the intersection of Loudoun County Parkway and Dulles West Boulevard, adjacent to the Dulles Landing commercial center.
