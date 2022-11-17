Lesly Connolly is the new national sales manager at Lansdowne Resort.
The 20-year Leesburg resident brings more than 30 years of hospitality experience to the resort. She most recently served as director of sales and marketing for the Doubletree by Hilton Washington DC North/Gaithersburg. She also has worked at The National Conference Center, The Homestead, and Omni Bedford Springs, in addition to brands such as Hilton, Marriott, and IHG. She is past president of Meeting Professionals International.
“We are so happy to welcome Lesly back to the Lansdowne Resort sales team,'' Managing Director Kevin Carter said. “She is well connected in the industry and we will look forward to the targeted business she will bring to the Resort."
