St. John Properties has promoted Alex Chung to assistant superintendent for its Virginia and Central Maryland Division. Formerly Maintenance Technician, Chung has worked for the company since 2020.
In his new position, Chung will support the company’s in-house construction division with tenant improvement management tasks involving new flex/R&D, commercial office, retail and warehouse buildings across the Virginia and Central Maryland Region. His responsibilities will include overseeing and directing the efforts of third-party contractor groups, interacting with project managers, and maintaining schedules and budgets. Chung, who is fluent in both Korean and English, is pursuing a degree with the University of Maryland Global Campus. He has also been active with the Developing Leaders program of NAIOP Northern Virginia, and holds a UAS Pilot’s Certification for drone operations.
St. John Properties’ development pipeline throughout Frederick, MD, and Northern Virginia exceeds 2.3 million square feet of space. In Loudoun, properties include Ashburn Crossing and the Leesburg Tech Park.
“Alex brings a hard-working, do-whatever-it-takes approach to his responsibilities, combined with a strong desire for positive results. This promotion, together with its increase in responsibilities, reflects our confidence in his abilities,”stated Matt Holbrook, Regional Partner for St. John Properties. “We have built extremely productive development, construction management, leasing and property management teams in the Virginia and Central Maryland area. Our workplace culture is built on values that emphasize client satisfaction, an unparalleled work ethic, integrity, and accountability. Alex has been a tremendous addition and continually adds value to our projects, clients, and team.”
