Taylor Chess is the newest member of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority board of directors. He is an appointee of Gov. Glenn Youngkin for a term expiring in November 2026.
Chess is the president of development for The Peterson Companies and serves on the company’s investment committee.
Prior to joining The Peterson Companies, Chess was senior vice president of investments at Regency Centers, where he established the mid-Atlantic and northeast offices. During his eight-year tenure, he developed 11 shopping centers valued at approximately $660 million and assisted in the acquisition of 140 commercial properties.
Chess studied at California State University, Northridge. He serves on numerous philanthropic boards and committees including Joe Gibbs’ Youth for Tomorrow, Fairfax County’s Sports Tourism Tax Force and the Fairfax Founders Board.
The MWAA board is comprised of 17 members who establish policy and provide direction to management for the operation of Dulles International and Reagan National Airports and the Dulles Toll Road. The governor of Virginia appoints seven members, subject to confirmation by the Virginia General Assembly; the governor of Maryland appoints three members; the mayor of the District of Columbia appoints four members, subject to confirmation by the D.C. Council; and the President of the United States appoints three members with the advice and consent of the U.S. Senate. Members' terms are for six years.
