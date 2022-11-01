Sterling resident Ron Cestoni is the new general manager in the Fireworks Pizza at Cascades Overlook Plaza, part of the Tuskies Restaurant Group.
Cestoni most recently served as manager of Mission BBQ. He also has served as general manager of Benihana and opening manager and trainer at The Cheesecake Factory
“As a resident of Loudoun County, I’m very excited to be able to live and work in the same county,” Cestoni said. “I believe that a good community restaurant should not only have great food, but also involvement in the community. I will make this a huge priority as the new general manager and I look forward to welcoming our guests personally.”
Fireworks Pizza Cascades is located at 21475 Epicerie Plaza #100 in Sterling. For more information, go to fireworkspizza.com.
