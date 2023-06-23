Catoctin Creek Distilling Company in Purcellville donated $5,180 to the Spirits Training Entrepreneurship Program for Under-represented Professionals from its #SipForEquality campaign during Women's History Month in March.
The #SipForEquality program was an initiative designed to promote equality and equity within the spirits industry. For every bottle of Catoctin Creek sold and every cocktail tagged with #SipForEquality on social media during the month, Catoctin Creek pledged to donate $1 to the STEPUP Foundation.
Catoctin Creek’s Maryland/District of Columbia/Delaware distributor, Prestige Beverage Group, will match the donation.
The nonprofit STEPUP Foundation is dedicated to promoting diversity within the alcoholic beverage industry. Through its internship program, STEPUP provides under-served and under-represented individuals with the training, encouragement, and opportunities needed to enter the craft spirits community. By facilitating workplace diversity, STEPUP aims to address the industry's lack of representation and increase talent from diverse backgrounds.
"We are honored to support the STEPUP Foundation and contribute to their efforts in creating a more inclusive and diverse craft spirits industry," stated Becky Harris, president and chief distiller of Catoctin Creek Distilling Company. "By partnering with Prestige Beverage and collectively donating, we hope to make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals seeking opportunities in our industry."
Learn more about the STEPUP Foundation at stepupinternship.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.