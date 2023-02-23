During Women’s History Month in March, Catoctin Creek Distilling Co. will donate $1 to the American Craft Spirit Association’s STEPUP Foundation for every bottle sold and every cocktail posted on Facebook or Instagram that tags @catoctincreek with the hashtag #sipforequality.
The STEPUP Foundation provides underserved and underrepresented individuals with the training, encouragement, and opportunities needed to enter the craft spirits community through a comprehensive year-long, immersive internship program.
Becky Harris, Catoctin Creek’s co-founder and chief distiller, said she understands the challenges craft distillers, especially women, face every day to make their presence known, and as an ACSA board member seeks to increase diversity and provide more opportunities in the industry.
This donation program is estimated to cover the cost of STEPUP interns to attend the American Craft Spirits Association Conference in 2024, which will help women and underrepresented individuals discover more job opportunities in the spirits industry.
