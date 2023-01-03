Luck Stone’s Bull Plant in southeastern Loudoun will be a testing ground for Caterpillar’s rollout of its expanded autonomous truck fleet to include the 100-ton Cat 777 haulers.
The program, slated to be implemented next year, is intended to allow Caterpillar to gain greater insights on quarry operations as it tailors the next generation of autonomous systems to quarry and aggregate applications. It builds on a longstanding relationship between the world’s largest construction equipment manufacturer and nation’s largest family-owned producer of crushed stone, sand and gravel.
The autonomous haulers onsite will be controlled by the Cat MineStar Command for Hauling system. The expanded use of autonomous technology is expected to allow the quarry to operate with fewer mobile assets while improving safety and productivity.
“Luck Stone and Caterpillar’s partnership has been grounded in shared values for many years,” stated Charlie Luck, president and CEO of Luck Companies. “Together we believe that safety, innovation and a commitment to people are critical, not only to propelling important projects like this, but to ensuring our focus on the future and all of the exciting possibilities technology affords our industry. Our collaboration will provide opportunities for associates to learn and grow, improve safety and result in production efficiencies. We are thrilled to partner with Caterpillar to achieve this ‘first’ for our industry.”
“Caterpillar has a long-standing relationship with Luck Stone, and we look forward to working together to bring the demonstrated benefits of increased safety and productivity to the quarry industry. We’re excited to get in the dirt and work alongside Luck Stone’s innovative team, so we can learn how to scale our already proven mining solution for another industry,” stated Denise Johnson, Caterpillar group president of Resource Industries.
