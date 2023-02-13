Loudoun County is seeking rural businesses to participate in the Loudoun Spring Farm Tour, a chance for farms and businesses to showcase their products and connect directly with the public.
The farm tour draws thousands of visitors from around the region, this year on May 20 - 21. There is no cost to participate, and Loudoun Economic Development will promote all participating farms across its marketing channels.
To be part of the in-person tour, farms must be open and available to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the event and provide an educational activity for visitors who stop by.
Farms offering in-person experiences, such as animal meet-and-greets, farm demonstrations, property tours, food, and other seasonal activities tend to do well on the tour, according to Loudoun Economic Development.
And the department encouraged all Loudoun farms selling local products, whether taking part in the farm tour or not, to join the Loudoun Made, Loudoun Grown Marketplace, an online directory connecting consumers directly to Loudoun farms and their products. The department plans to roll out an improved Marketplace 2.0 in time for the spring farm tour.
“Any Loudoun farm selling local products would benefit from joining the Loudoun Made Loudoun Grown Marketplace, which is designed to advertise your products that are available to shoppers,” Loudoun Economic Development Executive Director Buddy Rizer stated. “Our team offers no-cost help to onboard your listing, market your products, and drive sales for your business. Pairing the Marketplace with the Farm Tour is a great way to build your customer base today.”
The Loudoun Farm Tour began in 1993 as the “Loudoun Colors Tour,” intended to showcase the leaf change in Loudoun. Since then, it has evolved to focus on businesses, drawing visitors and residents from across the Washington, DC region and showcasing the diversity in Loudoun farming. Loudoun leads the state in women-, Latino-, Hispanic- and Asian-owned farms, as well as farms owned by military veterans.
To participate in the Loudoun Spring Farm Tour, fill out an application at biz.loudoun.gov/farmtourapp. Applications are due by March 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.