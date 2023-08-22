The Loudoun County Brewers Association has hired Kevin Anderson as its first executive director.
A native of Herndon and a graduate of George Mason University, Anderson began working with the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control in high school, serving in the under-age buyer program, and went on to work as an ABC special agent. In 2015, he left government service to work as an industry consultant with ABC Consulting and BreweryCompliance.com.
In this new role, Anderson will foster collaboration, spearhead strategic initiatives, and champion the interests of LCBA members.
"Kevin's appointment is a significant milestone for LCBA," Board Chair Chris Suarez stated. "His depth of industry knowledge, his passion for our local brewing community, and his proven leadership make him uniquely qualified to guide our organization into the future."
Learn more about the association at loudounbeer.org.
