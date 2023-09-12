As Warriors Heart Virginia launches its second Warrior Healing Center in Milford, the nonprofit teamed up with Belfort Furniture to provide the new beds and furnishings for the 60-bed facility that will serve military, veterans and first responders struggling with addiction, PTSD and co-occurring issues.
The center began operations this week on a 516-acre campus that formerly operated as Easter Seal Camp East.
It is the second Warriors Heart treatment center. The first opened in 2016 Bandera County, TX, and has treated nearly 2,500 patients in its 42-day inpatient treatment program.
“We are beyond grateful to the Commonwealth of Virginia and the local communities for embracing our mission and team. To support local business, we like to buy local when possible from the Virginia and Washington, DC area, including from Belfort Furniture,” Warriors Heart CEO/Founder Josh Lannon stated.
"Belfort Furniture is proud to partner with Warriors Heart Virginia supporting their programs to help veterans, active duty military and first responders deal with PTSD,” Belfort Furniture founder and CEO Michael Huber said. "These individuals face unique challenges in accessing the mental and emotional support they need. Belfort is proud to help create the comfortable, home-like environment that is central to the rehabilitation program at Warriors Heart.
“Sourcing bedrooms made right here in Virginia and Maryland helps to support the community that these heroes help to defend,” Huber said. “Our team was impressed by the level of passion and dedication that Warriors Heart brings to their mission."
Learn more at warriorsheart.com/virginia.
