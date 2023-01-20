Backflow Technology President and CEO Carol Barbe has been elected chair of the Loudoun Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors for 2023.
“It is my distinct honor and privilege to serve as the 2023 Board Chair,” Barbe stated. “I’m excited to work alongside our dedicated Board of Directors and Chamber team who are all committed now more than ever to helping our members build their brands, grow their businesses, and become leaders in the community. 2023 will be a year of opportunity to continue to build upon and enhance the great work we do in supporting our members and community during the economic challenges our businesses face today.”
Barbe has served on the Chamber board since 2017, and will officially debut her new post during the 55th Annual Meeting & Community Leadership Awards on Jan. 20 at The National Conference Center. She takes over for Modern Mechanical owner Shawn Mitchell, the 2022 chair.
“It was such a great privilege to serve our Board of Directors and our entire membership as Chair this past year. With Carol Barbe at the helm of the membership committee, we added over 276 new members and exceeded our goals for member renewals. I know she will be just as successful leading this amazing member organization as Chair for 2023,” Mitchell stated.
Barbe will be joined by new First Vice Chair/Chair-elect 2024 Angela Mitchell, President and CEO of ARM Consulting; and Second Vice Chair/Chair-elect 2025, Scott Loftis of Pinnacle Financial Partners.
The Chamber board also welcome five new members: Roman Blazauskas, SpeedPro Imaging Northern Virginia; Tina R. Johnson, CEO Consulting Group; Joe Kroboth, III, Loudoun County government; Daisy Saulls, Equinix Digital Infrastructure Internship Program; and Andrea Whitehouse, M & T Bank.
More information is at loudounchamber.org.
