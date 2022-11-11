Ashburn marketing firm Identika has been recognized for a campaign at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic urging people to remember those other vaccines.
Their statewide campaign, developed for the Virginia Department of Health, was awarded gold at the Davey Awards, the largest awards ceremony for smaller firms, sanctioned and judged by the invitation-only Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts.
During the first years of the pandemic, the state saw vaccinations of all kinds greatly decreased. The state health department hired Identika in 2020 to develop and implement a statewide marketing, advertising and communications campaign to fight misinformation and encourage people to get vaccinated against illnesses like human papillomavirus or HPV, meningitis, and the flu.
It was a campaign that presented some unusual challenges—from the strict requirements of the client, a government agency, to the deep-seated feelings many people have tied to vaccine misinformation.
“Let’s keep in mind that when we took over this contract, it was right in the middle of a pandemic,” said Identika founder and CEO Fernando Beltran. “So in addition to misinformation and everything else, the last thing people were worried about was really vaccines, especially other vaccines. So what we did is, we decided to target primarily moms as our main demographic, because moms are usually the decision makers when it comes to the health of the family.”
The resulting campaign appeared across print, digital, social media, billboards, at airports, on transit, and alongside social media influencers, along with putting health department leaders in front of people on TV, radio, newspapers, and other media. It also involved grassroots outreach in underserved communities, a one-stop bilingual website for learning about vaccination, vahealthy.org, and even directly helping organize some vaccination events.
According to the firm, it also resulted in around 18,000 social media followers, ads seen more than 315 million times and more than 3,000 outreach events and vaccination clinics. That sort of work also helped catapult Identika onto the 2022 Inc. 5000, at number 524.
Many Virginians have seen Identika’s work likely without realizing it was a small business in Ashburn that gave the state the familiar heart-shaped bandage logo and slogan.
“We decided if we approach vaccines from the standpoint of, ‘this thing’s going to protect you against viruses’ or ‘do it because it’s the right thing to do,’ we know the message is not going to get across,” Beltran said. “So we tried to appeal to the family values, protecting your family—that’s what we called the campaign, ‘Protect the Ones You Love.’”
The personal nature of the topic and the diverse communities they targeted meant the company couldn’t rely on a one-size-fits-all approach. Communicating in two languages meant more than just translating—sometimes a direct translation doesn’t have the same impact as in the original language. And working for a state agency, they had to work within guidelines from a government communications office, and get approvals through layers of oversight.
But Beltran said the Virginia Department of Health was supportive of their ideas, and Identika tried to push as much as they could—“I think we did some really creative, cool stuff.”
They also had to deal with a surge in misinformation and vitriol around vaccination.
“When it comes to vaccines, there’s a lot of controversy around it. So we have to double check, triple-check our information,” Beltran said. “We had to develop also certain guidelines when it comes to people replying to content. When do we block someone? When do we reply to a comment, especially to some of the very nasty comments? Because we got quite a few of those.”
But Beltran said it was a special project. And the events they helped organize got around 8,000 people vaccinated—unusually direct action for a marketing and advertising firm.
“We love this project not just because of the challenge, but… it’s a good mission,” he said. “Our work is directly helping save lives and keep people healthy.”
Learn more about Identika at identika.com and visit the campaign website at vahealthy.org.
